Meghan Markle channeled Kim Kardashian in the perfect travel dress - here's where to shop it

You might think Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian don’t have much in common in terms of style, but the Duchess of Sussex opted to wear a Bleusalt maxi dress $220 (£235) that would fit right into the Kardashians star’s closet.

With its long sleeves and floor-length hem and sleek body con silhouette, the royal-approved dress is so similar to the TikTok viral SKIMS soft lounge maxi dress ($88 /£88) that Kim loves.

© Patrick van Katwijk The Duchess of Sussex loves a wearable wardrobe staple - especially if it is from a sustainable brand

Meghan’s a duchess but she’s also the queen of high-low dressing! The California-born royal was spotted wearing her Bleusalt dress with Hermès accessories, including her fave Hermès Oran flats ($700), as she returned by private jet from a Caribbean island vacation with Prince Harry.

AS WORN BY MEGHAN MARKLE: The Long Sleeve Crew Dress by Bleusalt

$220 at Bleusalt

In photos published by Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry were pictured arriving in Atlanta after taking a mid-October break on the exclusive island of Canouan. Meghan finished off her look with an upcycled Cream of the Islands flour sack tote ($20) made by a local family boutique on the island of Bequia.

© Skims Duchess Meghan's bodycon Tencel modal dress is similar to Kim Kardashian's comfy and soft SKIMS look

Malibu, California-based Bleusalt is known for its “luxurious elevated basics” and counts the likes of Gigi Hadid and Cindy Crawford among its fans.

MEGHAN'S LOOK FOR LESS: SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress

$88 at SKIMS

The label’s Long Sleeve Crew Dress, which comes in six neutral colors, is described by the brand as “a giant hug” which seems like, as Duchess Meghan shows, it’s a great option for traveling in style. The royal is a big supporter of sustainable brands, and the Bleusalt look is made from eco-friendly Tencel Modal and 5% spandex.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crew Neck Dress

$88 at Skims

Meghan’s comfy black maxi dress instantly gave me some travel style inspo - it would also look great teamed with sneakers – and made me think of the soft body-hugging SKIMS dress in my own closet that I could wear for my next (admittedly much less glam) airplane trip.

I’m a big fan of SKIMS soft lounge dresses, so if you want a similar look at a lower price point, I can tell you that you really can’t go wrong with a maxi dress from the Kim-founded brand – but there are some differences.

The SKIMS dress, made from a similar 91% modal, 9% spandex blend, is different in that it’s ribbed and also has a different neckline: a low scoop as opposed to a crew neck. (For the same crew neck look, you can try the SKIMS Fits Everybody Crew Neck dress ($88/£88), although it's made from a different fabric.)

You may have spotted the popular soft lounge dress on social media - it went even more viral after being worn in spectacular style by Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, 67, in the October 2023 SKIMS campaign.