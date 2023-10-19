Meghan Markle channeled Kim Kardashian in the perfect travel dress - here's where to shop it

You might think Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian don’t have much in common in terms of style, but the Duchess of Sussex opted to wear a Bleusalt maxi dress $220 (£235) that would fit right into the Kardashians star’s closet.
With its long sleeves and floor-length hem and sleek body con silhouette, the royal-approved dress is so similar to the TikTok viral SKIMS soft lounge maxi dress ($88 /£88) that Kim loves.
Meghan’s a duchess but she’s also the queen of high-low dressing! The California-born royal was spotted wearing her Bleusalt dress with Hermès accessories, including her fave Hermès Oran flats ($700), as she returned by private jet from a Caribbean island vacation with Prince Harry.
In photos published by Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry were pictured arriving in Atlanta after taking a mid-October break on the exclusive island of Canouan. Meghan finished off her look with an upcycled Cream of the Islands flour sack tote ($20) made by a local family boutique on the island of Bequia.
Malibu, California-based Bleusalt is known for its “luxurious elevated basics” and counts the likes of Gigi Hadid and Cindy Crawford among its fans.
The label’s Long Sleeve Crew Dress, which comes in six neutral colors, is described by the brand as “a giant hug” which seems like, as Duchess Meghan shows, it’s a great option for traveling in style. The royal is a big supporter of sustainable brands, and the Bleusalt look is made from eco-friendly Tencel Modal and 5% spandex.
Meghan’s comfy black maxi dress instantly gave me some travel style inspo - it would also look great teamed with sneakers – and made me think of the soft body-hugging SKIMS dress in my own closet that I could wear for my next (admittedly much less glam) airplane trip.
I’m a big fan of SKIMS soft lounge dresses, so if you want a similar look at a lower price point, I can tell you that you really can’t go wrong with a maxi dress from the Kim-founded brand – but there are some differences.
The SKIMS dress, made from a similar 91% modal, 9% spandex blend, is different in that it’s ribbed and also has a different neckline: a low scoop as opposed to a crew neck. (For the same crew neck look, you can try the SKIMS Fits Everybody Crew Neck dress ($88/£88), although it's made from a different fabric.)
You may have spotted the popular soft lounge dress on social media - it went even more viral after being worn in spectacular style by Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, 67, in the October 2023 SKIMS campaign.