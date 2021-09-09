Holly Willoughby styles her leg-lengthening mini skirt in the best way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby caused a serious stir on Thursday, opting to change up her usual modest style for a leg-lengthening mini skirt from & Other Stories – and fans went wild for her new look.

Taking to Instagram, the glamorous presenter shared one of her iconic #hwstyle posts to reveal the details of her outfit of the day.

Holly wore a gorgeous cashmere cardigan in lemon from one of Princess Beatrice's favourite brands, Maje, which featured a regal Peter Pan collar and delicate buttons down the front. Paired with a chic black mini skirt, waist-sinching belt and pointed-toe heels, Holly looked ageless as she rocked the royal inspired look.

Holly's fans were quick to comment on how incredible she looked, rushing to the comments of her post to leave a flurry of flame emojis. "Looking gorgeous in lemon Holly!" penned a fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Loving this, reminds me of summer".

"Looking absolutely stunning," wrote a third fan, who clearly thought the star's daring new style was a hit.

Holly looked incredible to present This Morning

Duchess Kate has also become known for her signature contrast collar outfits - whether it's that Alessandra Rich moment or her favourite Beulah London dresses. Shop Holly's fabulous outfit from our edit below.

Matisson Lace Cardigan, £299, Maje @ Selfrdiges

Belted Mini Skirt, £55, & Other Stories

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield's post-National Television Award hangovers live on This Morning have been coined comedy gold throughout the years – yet the duo will be nursing their sore heads from home this year.

Holly, who has been nominated for Best TV Presenter, revealed this year's rescheduled event is happening on Thursday.

Speaking to host Joel Dommett about the show on Wednesday, Holly and Phil joyously shared the news: "The great thing is, for the first time... It's on a Thursday! So we don't have to wake up!"

