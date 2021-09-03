Michelle Keegan stuns fans in slim-fitting top – and it's so unique

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is always sporting the latest trends, and on Thursday the star stunned fans when she wore the most unique, slim-fitting top for a new photo.

In the snap, the 34-year-old could be seen cuddling up to a horse, captioning the post: "When Michelle met Molly…Fell in love with horses today".

The actress looked so glamorous as she posed with her new friend, with her hair tied up in a chic messy bun.

Michelle sported a subtle smokey eye and a dark pink lip, accessorising with a pair of chunky gold hoops and a black denim jacket thrown over her arm.

However, it was her top that really caught our eye. The stylish number featured short sleeves and a high neck, with the most interesting monochrome print.

Michelle Keegan looked stunning in her latest snap

Fans were definitely loving the look, rushing to the comments section to share their opinion. One gushed: "Omg how beautiful," while another added: "Lovely top Michelle".

Although Michelle did not reveal her exact outfit details, we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look.

Zebra print high neck top, £10, PrettyLittleThing

The star has been sharing so many stylish looks as of late, and looked beautiful last week in an off-duty outfit for a day at the beach.

Michelle sported a white vest top, neutral wide-leg jeans and sunglasses, finished with her signature voluminous topknot.

Michelle looked chic in her vest top and jeans

Sharing a snap to social media, the star could be seen surrounded by her adorable dogs, a chihuahua named Pip and a dachshund named Phoebe, as they enjoyed running around on the sand.

Michelle is fond of wearing simple tops and jeans when she's not dressing up for nights out, and we love her casual ensemble.

Her simple white vest is thought to be a past-season piece, since she was also pictured wearing it in 2020, proving that it is an absolute wardrobe staple!

