Carol Vorderman is always sharing her latest looks with her loyal followers, and on Thursday the star stunned fans in a pair of skintight leggings.

The former Countdown presenter looked phenomenal in the grey-coloured getup, which she paired with a simple white long-sleeved top.

Posting a photo to her social media account, Carol simply captioned the pic: "Helloooooo" as she smiled and snapped a selfie.

The 60-year-old wore her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

She even matched her nail varnish to her outfit, sporting a stunning white manicure that highlighted her golden glow.

Carol looked so youthful in the picture, and fans have often commented that the star seems to be ageing backwards.

Carol Vorderman looked stunning as she snapped a picture

We all want to know her secret, and we suspect it is mainly down to her healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine.

The star caused quite a stir earlier in the month when she shared a snap following a tough gym session, showing off her sensational abs.

Carol could be seen sporting a skintight, khaki crop top paired with camouflage style gym leggings, and looked incredible in the sporty ensemble.

Carol Vorderman looked sensational in her skintight crop top

Sharing the selfie with her thousands of followers, the star wrote: "I swear I've grown a little bicep…Back into the gym, missed it. Thanks @craighawkins_pt".

As well as going to the gym, Carol is also a big fan of watersports, and has enjoyed lots of time at the beach in Wales lately perfecting her paddleboarding skills.

The star escaped to her holiday home over summer, and frequently gave fans a glimpse at the stylish décor.

The real highlight is the panoramic balcony which offers up beautiful views of the Welsh coastline. Featuring a glass front and a slate floor, the balcony has been kitted out with a rattan chair and footstool and a small table and is clearly one of Carol's favourite spaces in her house.

