Rochelle Humes' walk-in wardrobe literally looks like the inside of Zara The This Morning star's closet is all kinds of style goals…

Rochelle Humes has got it all - a wonderful family, a glittering career, and now, a seriously insane walk-in-wardrobe.

The mother-of-three shared a snap of her new, completed closet and trust us, you don't want to miss it.

It features so many snazzy accessories; an open rail, rows and rows of designer shoes on an elevated platform, as well as under floor lighting. We also spied a pouffe for the star to sit on whilst deciding what she wants to wear, a dressing table with lightbulbs framing it, and a huge array of designer handbags. In short, it looks like it may belong to Kim Kardashian.

Sharing the snaps of the completed room on her Instagram home account, the star said: "I've had A LOT of requests for this one. So here it is…after a year in the making my wardrobe is complete!!"

How amazing does the space look?

Rochelle had some help with the room, from organisation duo The Style Sisters, who have made over many celebrity homes. The Saturdays singer added: "@stylesisters and I have been plotting this for so long that we wanted to get it right!!! Beyond chuffed with how it turned out and getting ready is now SO easy."

Rochelle's shoe collection is pretty epic...

Name checking some of the items, the wife of Marvin said: "I’ve had so many messages about the flooring it’s @karndean_uk and it’s the PERFECT shade (took me forever to decide this as I’m super fussy on tones.) The simple sheer blind which was also harder to find than you’d think is from @inspiringyourhome. Mirrors with THE best light @illuminated_mirrors. I’ll never be over this space."

Her makeup table features Hollywood style lights

We don't think we will either, Rochelle!

The Style Sisters also shared a transformation video on their social channels.

The influencers remarked: "The room originally had four windows, two on each wall which we decided to cover up as they were taking up valuable rail space. We put blinds up at the window before covering them up so that from outside it looks aesthetically pleasing. We had the carpet replaced with a classic light wood floor, the walls were all reinforced to take the weight of the floating shelves and clothes rails. The halo lighting around the mirror and under the units adds a beautiful glow to the dressing room. We are so happy with how this room has turned out after months of planning, designing and project managing. Our lovely client can now enjoy her stunning dressing room that looks like a high end boutique."