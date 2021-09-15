Michelle Keegan turns heads in sensational beachwear Wish we were there!

Michelle Keegan has kept fans wowed during the summer with some sensational photos, and on Wednesday the glamorous star did it once again.

The former Coronation Street actress looked beautiful in a stunning off-the-shoulder beach outfit, consisting of a blue crop top and matching blue wraparound skirt. She completed the look with a beautiful sunhat.

And her outfit wasn't the only thing that drove fans wild, as she also posted a beautiful shot of her lunch – and it was salivating.

The star's spread consisted of some pastrami ham, some fried bread, and an appetising-looking meat dish covered in a creamy sauce and ripe tomatoes.

"Beaches & good food," she captioned the shot, adding a string of emojis to the post, including the paella, sun and wave ones.

Fans fell in love with the dreamy shots, with one enthusing: "Absolute bliss," while a second added: "Lucky lady".

Michelle looked amazing as ever!

Others fell in love with her look. "This outfit super cute," commented one follower, with another saying: "How cute is this outfit tho."

Others showed their appreciation with strings of heart and flame emojis.

The star was recently at the wedding of her sister-in-law, Jess Wright, and ahead of the big day, she showed off her holiday style in a comfy-looking playsuit, dressed up with glam gold jewellery.

The actress wore her dark hair down in loose waves, rocked a neon orange manicure and carried her sun hat and basket bag.

Published by MailOnline, the snaps also showed Mark and other members of the Wright family strolling together in the sunshine, with the former TOWIE star wearing a navy linen shirt and patterned pink swim shorts.

Yummy!

And it's not just holiday style where Michelle is an icon, as she stunned fans during filming for Brassic in a pair of skinny trousers and boots.

The brunette beauty was joined by co-star Bronagh Gallagher in the snap, and was doing her best Charlie's Angels impression as she pretended to shoot a gun.

Michelle looked incredible, rocking a pair of skinny-fit trousers teamed with a bodycon top. The edgy getup was completed by a pair of chunky black boots, a staple in the star's own wardrobe and not just her character's!

