Gordon Ramsay has second reason to celebrate following daughter's Strictly announcement The TV star has some more exciting news!

Gordon Ramsay has been given a second reason to celebrate this month, following the news that his daughter Tilly has landed her incredible Strictly gig.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly shares unrecognisable family photo you have to see

It's been confirmed that the celebrity chef will be returning to the kitchen for another season of FOX's Masterchef US. According to Deadline, the hit cooking competition series is gearing up to bring viewers season 12 next summer.

Gordon, along with fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich, will be back and joined by 15 brand new amateur chefs, vying for the title of America's best home cook.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video with daughter Tilly

The exciting news comes just days after it was announced that Gordon's youngest daughter Tilly will be taking part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside the likes of Olympic athlete Adam Peaty, BBC Breakfast anchor Dan Walker and actor Greg Wise.

MORE: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Phil Vickery and more

MORE: Gordon Ramsay reacts to daughter Tilly's surprise Strictly announcement

Tilly, who at 19 years old is one of the show's youngest-ever contestants, is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts 9.5million followers.

Gordon will be returning for another series of Masterchef next year

"I'm so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family!" she said of the show. "I'm always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I'm going to put my heart and soul into this and can't wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it's really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!"

His youngest daughter Tilly recently announced she will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing

Shortly after Tilly's news was made public, proud dad Gordon shared the BBC One show's announcement video and wrote: "So proud of this one @tillyramsay youngest dancer ever! Good luck darling @bbcstrictly."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 full line-up confirmed

He also commented on Tilly's own post sharing Strictly's clip, writing: "So proud @tillyramsay let me know if you want me to show you some more moves! Love you girl xxxxx."

Tilly is Gordon and his wife Tana's youngest daughter. The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, are also parents to Megan, 23, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and little Oscar, two.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.