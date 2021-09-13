Lisa Rinna's baby bump photo gets fans talking - but it's not what you think! The genes really did pass down splendidly

Lisa Rinna may be known as one of TV's most dynamite women, but she's also a loving mother to her two stunning daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle.

The TV icon shared a picture of herself with her daughter Delilah, showing off their incredible gene pool, but her fans couldn't stop staring at one thing.

Lisa posted a side-by-side shot of her and her daughter wearing the same blue vintage Versace dress, with Lisa's photo being from 1997 and Delilah's from the present day.

However, what really stuck out in the former's shot was the baby bump she sported in the gown, as she was pregnant with Delilah at the time.

She mentioned it in the caption, writing, "From my Vintage collection. @versace then, Pregnant with @delilahbelle And Now, @delilahbelle in the dress. 1997 and now in 2021."

A few fans wondered whether Lisa was trying to use the baby bump photo to hint at Delilah also expecting, with one commenting, "I thought she was telling us something about Delilah for a hot sec."

Lisa showed that Delilah could fit into her dress from over 20 years ago

However, most just acknowledged how stunning the duo looked, with one fan saying, "So beautiful on both of you! Loved when your daughters tried your dresses on."

Another wrote, "Both so beautiful and the dress too," while a third added, "So she finally gets to wear it!! Looks beautiful on you both."

Lisa has had nothing but moments of pride for her daughters recently, as she wrapped up their family vacation to Canada by returning to them stomping down the runway.

The Days of Our Lives star shared a clip recently of her daughter Amelia walking the catwalk for the Private Policy show during New York Fashion Week.

Amelia walked the runway for NYFW, to her mother's delight

The video was posted to her Instagram with the caption, "@ameliagray #Nyfw @privatepolicyny show! Go Mimi!!! #proudmommabear."

Fans loved seeing how proud Lisa was, with many even saying that the modelling genes ran in the family.

