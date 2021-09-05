Lisa Rinna is a summer superstar in sensational pink bikini 'Tis the season

Lisa Rinna really has had the most idyllic summer vacation up north in Canada, spending time with her husband Harry Hamlin and her daughters.

The TV icon closed off the saga of gorgeous lakeside snaps and sensational moments with probably one of her most spectacular yet.

Lisa shared a picture on her Instagram next to her boat on the lake wearing a pastel pink bikini.

The two-piece perfectly showed off the Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star's phenomenal abs, and she completed the look with a sultry face and a straw hat.

"Byeeeeee summer," she captioned the picture, including a cowboy emoji and a Canadian flag.

Fans went absolutely wild over the picture and left heart and flame emojis galore for the 58-year-old.

Lisa's ab-baring two-piece sent her followers into a tailspin

One commented, "How do you stay in shape? I know you are naturally slim but you look amazing," and another wrote, "Goalssssssssssssssss AF."

A third added, "Hot girl summer," and another simply said, "Lisa you are a timeless beauty!!!!" Many others left exclamations of "gorgeous" and "stunning" in the comments as well.

The actress and reality TV star is enjoying the last of her relaxing vacation before her much-awaited return to daytime TV with the spin-off of Days of Our Lives.

Lisa has shared several pictures and videos from her Canadian vacation, including one where she paddle boarded in a black swimsuit.

She posted a video on Instagram of herself paddle boarding on a gorgeous lake in the region of Muskoka.

The TV star has been spending a relaxing few days in Canada

She wore a high-cut black swimsuit, and even in the distance you could see how well it showed off her legs while she managed to maintain some impressive balance.

The clip, which also highlighted the beauty of Canada's greenery, was simply captioned with a smiley face as she soundtracked it with Bill Withers' Lovely Day.

