Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul The Hello hitmaker was inundated with compliments over her appearance

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!

The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

What's more, the photos marked Adele going Instagram official with her new partner.

VIDEO: Adele shares glimpse inside her incredible LA home

The 33-year-old simply captioned the pictures with a love heart emoji and fans were quick to comment. "Oh my god!" one simply wrote, while another commented: "You look beautiful." Others simply posted fire and love heart emojis.

Adele has been linked to Rich since July when the pair went public with their romance at an NBA Finals game.

The sighting was a big deal for fans, and the couple sparked a big reaction when they were spotted in the crowd at the clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Adele looked sensational as she went Instagram official with Rich Paul

The sports event took place in Arizona, and Adele looked gorgeous in a trendy printed longline jacket that topped her all-black outfit and protective face mask.

The pair have since been spotted out a handful of times together, most recently at the beginning of September when they were seeing leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The award-winning singer has also been hitting headlines over the past few years due to her transformative weight loss, which has gained plenty of attention from her fans.

Adele was first seen out with Rich Paul in July

Last year, the Grammy-award winning star shared several photos of a slimmed-down figure on social media. During an appearance on NBC show Saturday Night Live, Adele joked about her weight loss to viewers.

Having appeared on the show five years since her last album release, she said: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me - and this is the half I chose."

The award-winning singer is notoriously private

Meanwhile, Adele's former personal trainer previously revealed the secret behind her incredible transformation during an appearance on Lorraine. "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," Camila Goodis confirmed.

"It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

