Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul.

The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?

In pictures published by PageSix, Adele was seen leaving restaurant Otium in downtown Los Angeles with sports agent Rich, who she has been spotted with on a number of occasions.

WATCH: Adele's stunning SNL appearance

The singer finished her outfit with gold hoop earrings and a bangle, and pulled her hair back in a half-up style.

Shop Adele's skirt

Vivenne Westwood mini skirt, was £500 now £249, Flannels

It comes after she was also pictured attending NBA star Lebron James' wife Savannah's birthday party in West Hollywood in August, looking stunning in a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist.

Adele, who wore her hair in a sleek straight style parted down the middle, could be seen walking barefoot out of the celebration with Rich, who walked behind her wearing a black button-down shirt and black pants.

SHOP SIMILAR: Tartan skirt, £25, ASOS

According to reports, Adele and Rich have wined and dined around Los Angeles in recent weeks, also enjoying a date night at West Hollywood hotspot Olivetta.

The duo first went public with their romance in July when they popped up courtside together at an NBA Finals game.

The sighting was a big deal for fans, considering how notoriously private Adele has always been - and the couple sparked a big reaction when they were spotted in the crowd at the clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

The sports event took place in Arizona, and Adele looked gorgeous in a printed longline jacket that topped her all-black outfit and protective face mask. We think this pair will make a super stylish couple!

