Adele looks phenomenal in heels and quirky printed jacket during rare public appearance The Hello hitmaker was in the crowds at the NBA Finals on Saturday night

Adele is notoriously private and since moving to the US she has preferred to keep a low profile.

However, fans were delighted on Saturday night as the Hello hitmaker was spotted in the crowds at the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Sun.

The sports event took place in Arizona, and Adele could be seen at the basketball game, dressed in a trendy printed longline jacket and all-black outfit.

VIDEO: Adele shares celebratory video from inside her gorgeous LA home

Adele completed her look with a pair of stilettos, which elongated her slim legs. The mother-of-one finished off her ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The 33-year-old has been hitting headlines of late due to her transformative weight loss, which has gained plenty of attention from her fans.

Last year, the Grammy-award winning star shared several photos of slimmed-down figure on social media.

Adele looked incredible as she made a rare public appearance

During an appearance on NBC show Saturday Night Live, Adele joked about her weight loss to viewers.

Having appeared on the show five years since her last album release, she said: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me - and this is the half I chose."

The award-winning singer was dressed in a patterned jacket and heels

Meanwhile, Adele's former personal trainer previously revealed the secret behind her incredible transformation during an appearance on Lorraine.

"She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," Camila Goodis confirmed. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

Adele has lost seven stone over the past few years

On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a workout I didn't know it was her and when she left, I thought: 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele.

"She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet."

She further added that Adele had likely given up processed food, fizzy drinks and sugar.

