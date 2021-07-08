Adele reveals the secret to her weight loss as she shares rare video from Los Angeles home The star was celebrating England's second goal

Adele was glued to her television on Wednesday as she watched England beat Denmark at Wembley Stadium – and posted a video of the moment Harry Kane got the team through to the final, which will take place on Sunday.

Sharing a clip of England's second goal, the singer could be seen jumping up and down her living room whilst screaming for joy. Her friend could also be seen celebrating alongside her.

WATCH: Adele celebrates Harry Kane's goal

And it was thanks to the 17-second clip she shared on Instagram that fans got a very blurry look at her stunning Los Angeles home – and her incredible collection of cookbooks, which have no doubt aided her incredible weight loss.

The books taking centre stage in her bookshelf include Eataly: Contemporary Italian Cooking, one by Yotam Ottolenghi, an Israeli-born British chef, Gjelina, about rustic-style Californian and Mediterranean cooking, and Egg Shop: The Cookbook by Nick Korbeey, which features more than 100 recipes for favourite food and drinks from the Egg Shop, New York City's beloved all-hours brunch-and-cocktails hangout.

Adele has lost weight in the past two years

Good Housekeeping Fun Food Fast! and How to Boil an Egg by Rose Bakery can also be seen amongst many other books.

Adele's transformative weight loss gained plenty of attention from her followers last year, especially after the Grammy-award winning star shared several photos of slimmed-down figure on social media.

The mother-of-one is said to have lost weight after changing her diet and working out regularly and also followed a green juice diet in the early stages of her weight loss journey.

Her former personal trainer previously revealed the secret behind her incredible transformation during an appearance on Lorraine.

"She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," Camila Goodis confirmed. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."