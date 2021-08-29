Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul She looks stunning!

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes.

Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.

Adele reportedly will have his and hers bathrooms and dressing rooms in her new Kensington mansion

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Hello singer, who wore her hair in a sleek straight style parted down the middle, could be seen walking barefoot out of the fete with her boyfriend Rich Paul, who walked behind her wearing a black button-down shirt and black pants.

According to the media outlet, Adele and Rich wined and dined around Los Angeles over the weekend, also enjoying a date night at West Hollywood restaurant hotspot Olivetta.

The duo first went public with their romance in July when they popped up courtside together at an NBA Finals game.

Adele's reported boyfriend Rich Paul

The sighting was a big deal considering how notoriously private Adele has always been, and fans were delighted when they were spotted in the crowd at the NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

The sports event took place in Arizona, and Adele looked gorgeous in a trendy printed longline jacket that topped her all-black outfit.

Adele has been making the most of her summer in Los Angeles

The music star completed her look with a pair of stilettos, which elongated her slim legs. The mother-of-one finished off her ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

As it turns out, Adele’s new Kensington mansion, which she recently purchased, includes special features that Rich can enjoy.

Inside the four-story home, the entire first floor will feature Adele’s master suite with a 1,000 square foot bedroom as well as his and hers bathrooms and dressing rooms, which could come in handy should Rich stay over.

