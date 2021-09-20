Michelle Keegan shows off stunning abs in £145 body top – and it quickly sells out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan pulled out all the stops for her date night with her husband of six years, Mark Wright, last week.

The couple travelled into London on Friday night to dine out at Amazonia restaurant in Mayfair and Michelle looked incredible.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Our Girl star shared a selfie of her stunning look and simply captioned it: "Prepared for both seasons."

The 32-year-old wore £210 Playback Karma jeans by Ksubi, and a Leslie Amon Luna bodytop in black, which retails at £145 but quickly sold out after Michelle wore it last week.

Michelle Keegan showed off her stunning date night look

In her hand, Michelle carried a black and white chequered coat and a clutch bag.

"Beautiful," her mother-in-law Carol Wright commented. "Unreal," wrote her friend Ashley James.

"Loveee this outfit and you," wrote another, whilst a fourth remarked: "Abs for days babes."

Michelle's date night look comes after she wowed fans with her stunning off-the-shoulder beach outfit, consisting of a blue crop top and matching blue wraparound skirt, which she wore on her recent holiday.

The actress recently showed off her gorgeous swimwear

The star was set to attend the wedding of her sister-in-law, Jess Wright, and ahead of the big day, she showed off her holiday style in a comfy-looking playsuit, dressed up with glam gold jewellery. The actress wore her dark hair down in loose waves, rocked a neon orange manicure, and carried her sun hat and a basket bag.

On Jessica and William's wedding day, both Mark and Michelle had important roles – her brother was master of ceremonies while his wife was one of the bridesmaids alongside Jess's younger sister Natalya, and her two other sisters-in-law: Hollie Kane Wright (the wife of Jess's professional footballer brother, Josh) and the groom's sister Holly Lee-Kemp.

The magical day, which took place in Majorca on September 9, included three incredible gowns, a magnificent church ceremony and a grand banquet at a Spanish castle.

