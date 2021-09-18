Michelle Keegan looks sensational in tiny ab-baring crop top and jeans The Brassic star enjoyed date night with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan made sure all eyes were on her during her Friday night date with her husband Mark Wright.

The Brassic star looked like an absolute knockout wearing a tiny black long-sleeved crop top that simply covered her chest.

Highlighting her toned stomach, Michelle added a pair of loose-fitting, high-waisted jeans, a sparkly clutch, and a pair of pink heels emblazoned with the words 'Boss Lady'.

Michelle oozed glamour and wore her hair in loose waves over her shoulders, exiting the Amazonia restaurant in London's Mayfair with a black and white houndstooth coat draped over her arm.

Meanwhile, Mark looked dapper in a dark green jacket and black jeans as he stepped out with his stunning wife in photos obtained by MailOnline.

Michelle's date night look comes after she wowed fans with her stunning off-the-shoulder beach outfit, consisting of a blue crop top and matching blue wraparound skirt, which she wore on her recent holiday.

Michelle always looks flawless

The star was recently at the wedding of her sister-in-law, Jess Wright, and ahead of the big day, she showed off her holiday style in a comfy-looking playsuit, dressed up with glam gold jewellery.

The actress wore her dark hair down in loose waves, rocked a neon orange manicure, and carried her sun hat and a basket bag.

Published by MailOnline, the snaps also showed Mark and other members of the Wright family strolling together in the sunshine, with the former TOWIE star wearing a navy linen shirt and patterned pink swim shorts.

Michelle recently stunned fans with her gorgeous beach look

And it's not just her holiday or date night style where Michelle is an icon, as she stunned fans during filming for Brassic in a pair of skinny trousers and boots.

The brunette beauty was joined by co-star Bronagh Gallagher in the snap and was doing her best Charlie's Angels impression as she pretended to shoot a gun.

Michelle looked incredible, rocking a pair of skinny-fit trousers teamed with a bodycon top. The edgy getup was completed by a pair of chunky black boots, a staple in the star's own wardrobe and not just her character's!

