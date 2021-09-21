Kylie Minogue stuns in denim mini skirt and boyfriend's shirt following return to UK The singer has spent the last nine months in Australia

Kylie Minogue recently returned to the UK after spending an incredible nine months in her native Australia, but it seems the cold UK weather is making her wish she was somewhere warmer!

On Monday, the 53-year-old singer shared a gorgeous throwback picture of herself wearing a denim mini skirt and her boyfriend Paul Solomon's blue shirt and captioned it: "Monday blues."

The picture was taken in Greece last year, at the Porto Zante Villas & Spa, for Australia's Stellar magazine.

Back in July, the star shared several pictures from the same shoot and revealed her surprising style secrets.

Kylie in her favourite mini skirt and Paul's shirt

"Sun [hat] – Check, BF's [shirt] – Check, Denim mini you made yourself from an old pair of jeans over ten years ago and will never part with? - CHECK!" she wrote alongside the snaps at the time.

Kylie and Paul will no doubt be making the most of their time together after being apart for so long, especially now as Paul has quit his role as GQ magazine's creative director.

The couple have been dating for three years and have been surrounded by engagement rumours for the past year.

Kylie and Paul have been dating since 2018

Earlier this year Paul's stepmother, Gloria Solomons, told the MailOnline she was "thrilled they're engaged", after hearing the story of Billie Piper accidentally calling Paul Kylie's "fiancé" in an interview with ELLE.

Speaking of Kylie, Gloria added: "She's very nice. I'm thrilled they're engaged. It's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

Kylie and Paul were first linked back in April 2018. The singer confirmed their romance one month later when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party at Chiltern Firehouse in London. Aw!