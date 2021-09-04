Kylie Minogue causes a stir in see-through dress in gorgeous photo The pop superstar looked amazing

Kylie Minogue took a step back in time this week to share a gorgeous throwback photo with her fans – and they went wild!

The pop superstar looked sensational in a plunging semi-sheer wrap dress that exposed her shoulders and was tied at her chest in a delicate bow.

Gazing into the camera, Kylie's iconic 80s curls were styled in effortless bedhead fashion as she twirled a piece of hair around her finger.

Sporting minimal makeup, Kylie looked radiant with her youthful complexion – proving she's barely aged a day since the photo was taken.

Simply captioning the Instagram photo: "TBT" with a butterfly emoji and tagging photographer Grant Matthews, her fans were quick to react to the beautiful snapshot.

"OMG little Kylie," gushed one. A second said: "Beautiful picture," and a third added: "Flawless Queen." Others simply commented with heart-eyes emojis and fire symbols.

Kylie wowed fans in her sheer dress with her 80s curls

The 53-year-old often posts glamorous throwbacks on her social media, many of which see her sporting a variety of eye-catching hairstyles.

In one instance, the I Should Be So Lucky hitmaker flashed back to the 1990s where she looked beautiful with a red pixie crop that featured a short choppy fringe, which she styled out with a feathered crop top.

Kylie has had a number of iconic hairstyles over the years

A follow-up black-and-white shot saw the former Neighbours star baring her abs in the item, which was paired with some hot pants. As always, she kept her caption brief, as she only wrote: "#FBF Back when……."

Another example had her showing off some flowing long hair as she stretched her arms out toward the camera. In the black-and-white shot, Kylie was posed on all-fours in what looked to be a luxurious pyjama set.

"Well, well ... hello hair!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #throwback and #fbf.

