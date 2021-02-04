Billie Piper reveals Kylie Minogue's fiancé once literally saved her life It sounds like the Rare Beasts star was lucky he was there!

Billie Piper has opened up about an incident back in 2000 where she passed out in a Covent Garden club, and revealed that Kylie Minogue's fiancé, Paul Solomons, was her "hero" that evening after carrying her out of the venue.

Chatting to Elle UK, the Rare Beasts actress explained: "It was 2000 when I passed out in a Covent Garden club – ‘foaming at the mouth’, apparently, but I have no reason to believe that.

"My PR rang through to my hospital bed to fill in some blanks – I’d been carried out of the club by a man, apparently. A hero or a pest? I wondered. It’s always hard to tell. (Later, I’d find out his name is Paul, like my dad. He’s Welsh, works at GQ and will, in time, become a dear friend, a blinding success and Kylie Minogue’s fiancé. Hero, not pest. Kylie knows)."

Paul helped Billie out

She continued to explain that her "dramatic turn" was "a result of days of Diet Cokes and Marlboro Lights fuelling a very active eating disorder, cystitis that crept up my back and into my kidneys, a goblet of sweet white wine and a mind and body dissociation that I feared for the very first time".

Billie opened up about the incident to Elle

The star added that she went to see a therapist just once after the incident, joking: "I took immediate offence when the therapist asked me if my not eating was because I wanted to be a boy. Ridiculous, I thought. I left. I think about that comment a lot. Maybe I did want to be a boy. Maybe we all did on some level. Or maybe she was [expletive] at her job. In any case, that was the end of therapy for me. Until I was 34.’"

The March issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 4 February 2021.

