Michelle Keegan's seriously chic coat looks mighty like this Primark jacket

Michelle Keegan has been a busy bee lately! Not only has she just jetted back from Spain where she was celebrating her sister-in-law Jessica Wright's wedding, she's also been filming for Brassic, her successful Sky One show.

So can you blame her for enjoying a well-deserved night out with hubby Mark? The couple - who have been married for six years - headed into London from Essex at the weekend, where they dined at Amazonia restaurant in Mayfair, before enjoying drinks at the Ritz.

Her look was put together by her trusty stylist Kelvin Barron and consisted of a pair of £210 Playback Karma jeans by Ksubi, and a Leslie Amon Luna body top in black, which retails at £145 but quickly sold out after Michelle rocked it.

Did you spot her amazing coat? The longline design is by US brand Lovers & Friends and features the iconic monochrome houndstooth print. It's sadly since sold out, but Primark have a very similar number for just £35! And what's more, it’s made from recycled polyester, so environmentally-friendly, too.

Michelle looked incredible in her latest outfit at The Ritz

Mark's sister Jessica married William Lee-Kemp earlier this month and both Mark and Michelle had important roles in the ceremony.

Former TOWIE star Mark was master of ceremonies while Michelle was one of the bridesmaids alongside Jess's younger sister Natalya, and her two other sisters-in-law: Hollie Kane Wright (the wife of Jess's professional footballer brother, Josh) and the groom's sister Holly Lee-Kemp.

Houndstooth coat, £35, Primark

Helene Berman oversized dogtooth wool blend coat in black, £150, ASOS

Check out all the pictures of Jessica's wedding in this week's issue of HELLO!

The magical day took place in Majorca on September 9, included three incredible gowns, a magnificent church ceremony and a grand banquet at a Spanish castle.

Amongst her frocks, Jessica wore a dramatic Milla Nova gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt and changed into an equally beautiful evening gown from Vivienne Westwood.

