Oti Mabuse turns heads in shimmering gown and tiara The dancer will be a guest judge on Drag Race UK

Oti Mabuse is a style superstar, always turning our heads with her jaw-dropping looks, and in a teaser clip for the latest series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK she did just that.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro is serving as one of the guest judges during this series, and she caught our attention in a stunning silver gown that came with sheer arms that were encrusted with rhinestones. And with the added tiara on top, the dancer looked just like royalty.

The star's makeup was on point as well with some eye-catching red lipstick, and her hair looked like we'd never seen it before, with long streaks of silver running throughout.

Oti looked to be having a good time on set as she joked: "Guess who's back in the house," before squealing in delight in a later part of the clip.

"'Guess who’s back in the house' cannot wait for @rupaulsdragrace," she captioned the clip.

We're so excited to see more of this look!

The star will be one of many celebrity guest judges this series, which will also see the likes of Alesha Dixon, Matt Lucas, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Spice Girls star Emma Bunton, singer Lulu, Years and Years star Russell Tovey, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedy actress Kathy Burke make appearances.

The 31-year-old's Strictly co-stars were seriously impressed with her look, as Johannes Radebe enthused: "Obsessed," and new It Takes Two host Janette Manrara added: "Yaaassssssssss!!!!!!"

Another fan said: "Oh my god I cannot wait," while a fourth wrote: "You literally are a queen," and we couldn't have agreed more!

Oti always wows with her fashions

Earlier this month, when the UK received some unexpected September sun, the star wowed fans with her incredible fashion sense as she dazzled in a bright orange T-shirt dress.

Oti took to Instagram to showcase her colourful outfit, which consisted of an orange T-shirt dress, white socks and bold yellow trainers.

She captioned the snap: "Orange and yellow! Do they match?" and we happen to think that they look great together.

