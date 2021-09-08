Oti Mabuse soaks up the sun in the brightest T-shirt dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Everyone in the UK has been soaking up the unexpected September sun, ditching the jeans and jumpers for floaty dresses and mini skirts.

However, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse showed everyone how to battle the heat in style on Tuesday, as she dazzled in a bright orange T-shirt dress.

The professional dancer took to Instagram to showcase her colourful outfit, which consisted of an orange T-shirt dress, white socks and bold yellow trainers.

Oti captioned the snap: "Orange and yellow! Do they match?" and we happen to think that they look great together.

Although the star did not reveal her exact outfit details, we have sourced a very similar looking dress so that you can see out the sun in style.

Oti Mabuse looked amazing in the oversized T-shirt dress

Oti could be seen sporting a full face of glam makeup for the occasion, along with her new, shorter hairdo, looking stunning as she snapped a picture.

Orange oversized T-shirt dress, £18, ASOS

The dancer sent fans into overdrive at the weekend when she revealed her gorgeous new look in a smouldering selfie.

Oti posed for the camera, showing off her cropped orange hairdo and dramatic makeup with false eyelashes, orange eyeshadow and perfectly contoured cheeks.

She captioned the beautiful shot: "I do enjoy the switch up. Makeup: @bryony_blake Hair: @dionnethomas_."

Oti's fans loved her new look

One of her followers penned: "Can I just say this is my favourite Oti Mabuse hair do. Stunning!" and another added: "This is by far the best. You have such stunning features and your natural hair complements them perfectly. Beautiful."

While one concluded that Oti can pull off any style, asking: "How do you manage to look stunning no matter which look you are rocking?" We can't help but agree!

Fellow celebrities Davina McCall, Tess Daly and Clara Amfo were among the thousands to like the photograph as soon as it was posted.

