Oti Mabuse sends fans wild in leopard print jumpsuit – and we are obsessed

Is there anything Oti Mabuse can't pull off? The Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational on Thursday when she shared a new selfie to social media - and wow!

The dancer sent fans wild with the snap, looking oh-so glamorous with her hair styled in big, bouncy waves and sporting dramatic eye makeup - including gold eyeshadow and fluttery false lashes.

Oti shared a sneak peek of her outfit, a leopard print jumpsuit from Adidas, which featured a zip-up top and the brand's signature white stripes on the arms.

The 31-year-old captioned the post: "70s are calling!!!!" and it's safe to say that we are obsessed with her retro ensemble.

It seems that her fans felt the same, with many flooding to the comments section with heart and flame emojis, sharing their love for the look.

Oti Mabuse looked radiant in her retro ensemble

One admirer wrote: "So beautiful," while another added: "Simply gorgeous," and we couldn’t agree more.

Luckily, we have managed to find Oti's exact jumpsuit online so that you can recreate the look - but we'd snap it up quickly as there are only a few sizes left.

The all-in-one features a leopard print design, with a high collar and an elasticated waist, perfect for making a statement this autumn.

Adidas Originals leopard jumpsuit, £84.95, ASOS

This isn’t the first time that Oti has stunned fans with her stylish outfits, as just a few weeks ago the star floored her followers in a pair of leather shorts.

The dancer shared a photo to social media in the outfit, pairing the shorts with a long sleeve top and a black belted waistcoat.

Oti Mabuse stunned fans in her stylish outfit

Oti finished off the look with chunky black biker boots, looking like the ultimate babe as she posed for the camera.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, the dancer wrote: "It's that time of year again…energy goes where focus flows…".

We can only assume Oti is talking about the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, and we could not be more excited to see her back on our screens.

