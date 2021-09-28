DWTS' Tyra Banks gets people talking with extravagant new look Fans? Wings? You decide!

Tyra Banks has brought some larger-than-life fashion moments to Dancing with the Stars before, but none sparked a reaction quite like this one.

The supermodel and TV personality left many scratching their heads with the latest look she displayed on the show.

On Instagram, Tyra shared a picture of the House of JMC look she wore on the new season's second episode, a leg-baring red mini dress with a train.

However, the main features of the ensemble were two massive fan-like sleeves that completely covered her top half, from which her hands barely poked through.

She clearly understood the different ways one could look at the outfit, as she wrote in the caption, "Wings or a Fan?"

She continued, "Whatever you call it, @nataliabarzilai and @ericarchibald worked their magic to make this happen tonight on @dancingabc. West coast, turn on your TVs now to see me change into THIS! On ABC, baby."

Tyra's sleeves were the subject of a lot of debate

Fans were clearly divided on what to think of the outfit, at once glamorous and at once confusing, and let their varying thoughts be known in the comments section.

Many loved the complete fit, with one fan commenting, "Loving your fashion this season," and another saying, "Whatever they are they are giving me 'life'."

Several debated whether they were wings or fans, as one wrote, "Giving fan realness," and another said, "Wings because you're truly America’s top Model!"

However, quite a few left her followers in hysterics with their more creative comparisons, as one fan commented, "Or that spitting thing from Jurassic Park. Loves it tho," another wrote, "You look like a piece of cinnamon candy grandmas keep in their purse! this is awesome," and a third added, "It's Anahaw.. Philippine's National Leaf!"

The supermodel donned a shimmery orange look earlier in the episode

Regardless, the look made quite an impression, and it was the reality television mogul's second look of the night.

She changed into this garment from a fiery and shimmery orange mini dress that featured some impressive shoulder pads and a glamorous train beside her.

