The new episode of ABC's Dancing with the Stars revealed that film and television actor Martin Kove was the first contestant to be eliminated from season 30 based on a combination of audience votes and the judges' scores.

MORE: DWTS' Cody Rigsby opens up about future on the show following major health update

After receiving a score of 13 out of a possible 40 in the premiere episode, the Karate Kid actor and his partner, professional dancer Britt Stewart, were the first to be sent home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing With The Stars season 30 trailer

Of his experience on the show, he simply said, "Beyond belief," and reassured his partner that he was alright.

In the premiere episode, Martin and Britt danced the paso doble to Joe Esposito's You're the Best.

MORE: Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba

After the performance, the judges said that there was a lack of choreography and it didn't seem like the actor fully committed to the actual dance as opposed to the rest of the performance.

Actor Martin Kove is the first contestant eliminated from the season

In the newest episode, the pair danced the cha-cha-cha to the Isley's Brothers' Twist and Shout and received a score of 15, bringing their two week total to 28 out of a possible 80.

The judges commented that while they'd greatly improved over the previous week and added more content, the moves weren't fully connecting. However, judge Len Goodman did commend Britt on working on improving Martin's choreography.

MORE: Why did DWTS' Brian Austin Green split from Megan Fox? - all the details

MORE: Mel C has beautiful message for fans following Dancing with the Stars debut

The premiere show closed with social media star JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johson receiving the night's highest score of a 29, while Martin and his Britt got the lowest, a 13.

On the second night, Martin and Britt again ended up at the bottom once again, while The Talk's Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten received a 32, the highest of the season so far.

The two's performance showed improvement over the week, but it wasn't enough to keep them safe

It was also revealed officially on the show that Cheryl Burke would have to step away from the ballroom for a while as she tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, her partner, Peloton instructor and early fan favorite Cody Rigsby, would have to quarantine as well and he was not present in the ballroom.

The judges' scores were based off of a taped performance of their rehearsal as they virtually made an appearance, giving them a score of 24.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.