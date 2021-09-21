Carrie Ann Inaba brings some figure-hugging sparkle to Dancing With the Stars premiere Show up and show out

Carrie Ann Inaba is stepping into a new season of Dancing With the Stars with style, and boy did it make heads turn.

The former The Talk star arrived for the premiere episode of season 30 of the dance competition in a show-stopping black and silver gown.

She left audiences absolutely wowed in a figure-hugging gown that featured a slit which allowed her to show off her toned legs.

The look even had some extravagant detailing around the top, two bedazzled pieces that draped down from her shoulders to her hips to create a plunging V-neck that showed off her tanned physique.

She appeared for the 30th season premiere with her fellow judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, with Tyra Banks returning as the host.

The first episode has already featured some incredible performances from the likes of Spice Girl Mel C, who opened the show, Olympic gold-medalist Suni Lee, and The Office actress Melora Hardin.

Carrie arrived at the premiere in a jaw-dropping black and silver gown

The premiere marks a happy return to work for Carrie, who's had a tough few months full of struggle, which she recapped in a post she shared on her Instagram recently.

She began, "Six months ago, I got a wake up call. My body has shut down. I couldn’t go into work. As a dancer, I’ve always pushed through my pain, no matter the cost. Well, it got expensive. And I could no longer afford to pay that price. I had to stop. I had to change course. And I did."

She detailed "intense work on my health", which included seven MRIs and physical and regular therapy, and opened up about the long journey in finding treatments to help with her Fibromyalgia, Lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome, and her spinal injuries.

The DWTS judge got real about her struggles on a recent social media post

Carrie also touched on "understanding my own depression and my own mental health" and the difficult decision to "step away from a job I loved" in order for her to take care of herself, all during the pandemic.

Thankfully, six months later after "building a new life", Carrie is now feeling well. She wrote, "I would not give up… and though I lost a few things along the way, I have my life back. And I'm beyond grateful."

