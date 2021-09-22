Mel C has beautiful message for fans following Dancing with the Stars debut Sporty Spice is just one of this year's many celebs

Spice Girls star Mel C is one of this season's contestants on Dancing with the Stars, and if her debut is anything to go by, she could be one to watch.

MORE: Melanie C reveals daughter's hilarious reaction to Robbie Williams 'romance'

The singer scored 27 points for her cha-cha-cha to Wannabe – what else would it have been? – with partner Gleb Savchenko. And now the star has taken to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to her supporters.

Sporty Spice filmed the clip alongside a pool and she looked sensational in a figure-hugging top. However, the start of her clip was far from glamorous, as she ended up snorting with laughter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mel C has heartfelt message for fans following Dancing with the Stars debut

"Oh gosh, the morning after the night before, we got through the first show which was amazing," she said after she managed to compose herself.

"Man, it feels like it didn't even really happen, but I feel so much better getting one under my belt. And I have to say all of your amazing messages, honestly when I went out on that dancefloor, I was so nervous and I just thought of all your well-wishes and all your love and support out there and it really got me through."

She added: "So, thank you so, so much," before explaining that she was beginning training for a new dance, although she remained tight-lipped on what it might be.

MORE: DWTS' Amanda Kloots shares fun behind the scenes video as she celebrates major achievement

SEE: Carrie Ann Inaba's then-and-now photos with DWTS judges will blow you away

Earlier in the day, the star showed that she was sporty by both name and nature as she uploaded some clips from some intense workouts.

The star earned her 'Sporty' moniker

Most of her exercises involved weights of some sorts, but one exercise saw her maintaining her balance as she went backwards while pulling on some rope.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne has the sweetest reaction to Amanda Kloots' DWTS debut

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba brings some figure-hugging sparkle to Dancing With the Stars premiere

The star rose to fame as one of the Spice Girls, one of the biggest girl groups to have ever existed, and when asked about the possibility of touring with the girls again, Mel was eager about it.

The star said: "I can't speak for everybody but if it was down to me, as soon as we can, we will. The success of the shows in 2019 and just how much we loved it, we have to do it. If we don't do it, I'll be very, very cross!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.