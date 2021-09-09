DWTS' Olivia Jade commands attention in coral bikini in stunning waterside photo The celebrity offspring will appear on the 30th season of DWTS

Olivia Jade is gearing up for a strenuous few months after signing up for this year's Dancing with the Stars – so it's no wonder she made sure to relax ahead of Wednesday's big reveal.

The 21-year-old appeared to spend much of her summer soaking up the sun, and back in June, she shared the most stunning photos of herself relaxing in a bikini by a lake.

Olivia looked gorgeous in a tiny coral two-piece as she showcased her toned figure while stretched out on a boat.

WATCH: Olivia Jade talks college admissions scandal

Her strapless bikini featured briefs that were cut high on the waist and made her legs look never-ending!

Captioning the stunning images from her unknown location, she wrote: "I'll be here until further notice."

We can't imagine how toned her figure will look after endless hours of rehearsals for DWTS, which kicks off on 20 September.

Olivia looked stunning in her coral bikini

Olivia is just one of a handful of stars who were announced for this year's series on Wednesday's Good Morning America. She joins the likes of Melanie C, JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Amanda Kloots and Matt James, among many others.

The show's 30th season will premiere on 20 September on ABC with Tyra Banks returning as the host and Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli coming back as judges.

Olivia's primetime role comes after her family was rocked by scandal when her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were among those facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

Olivia is just one celeb taking part in this year's DWTS

The couple were accused of paying $500,000 (£381,000) to a fake charity to get their two daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them played sports.

A few months following the scandal's outbreak, which broke in March 2019, USC confirmed that Olivia and Isabella had both left the university, though were unable to confirm whether they had quit, or if they had been asked to leave.

