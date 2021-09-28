Amanda Kloots shares stunning wedding video with late husband Nick for special reason The Talk star reminisced about her beautiful wedding day

Amanda Kloots shared a heartbreaking memory with her late husband Nick Cordero on Monday, as she looked back at their spectacular wedding in 2017.

The Talk star and the Broadway actor, who sadly passed away after contracting COVID-19 in 2020, wowed guests at their wedding when they took to the dancefloor for their first dance.

Not just any first dance, Amanda removed the top layer of her wedding dress to perform an impressive routine with her new husband wearing a stunning white lace mini dress.

She shared a collage of photos of the special occasion, and a clip from their big day which showed guests gathering around to watch their performance against the backdrop of the city skyline.

The throwback video was to mark the fact she would be performing to the same song on Dancing with the Stars, telling fans in the emotional caption: "I’m dancing for you Nick."

The Talk star shared a throwback video of their first dance

"Tonight on @dancingabc will truly be a celebration for me! I get to dance to my wedding song, It Had To Be You! @alanbersten choreographed a gorgeous foxtrot that I cannot wait to perform!" Amanda explained.

"This song is so special to me not only because it was our first dance but because of the lyrics and meaning behind it. There is no relationship that is perfect. True love is the ups and downs, the differences, the pet peeves that drive us crazy- they end up being the things you can’t live without! It HAD to be you because 'nobody else gave me a thrill, with all your faults I love you still.'

"Nick and I were extremely different. We fought, we broke up, we rarely saw eye to eye and we liked different things! Yet, there was undeniable magic between us that surpassed all those faults which is why we connected to this song so much.

Amanda and Nick got married in 2017

"Last week I danced for myself. This week, I’m dancing for you Nick."

Fans rushed to share their support, with one commenting: "This is going to be such a special dance," and another adding: "I have chills. Can't wait to watch."

Amanda and Nick tied the knot in 2017 in front of a 70-stong guestlist, 30 floors up at the Skylark, overlooking incredible views of New York. She recently marked what would have been their four-year wedding anniversary by uploading a video of their romantic New York vows and a photograph of the couple on the big day.

