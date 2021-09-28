Shania Twain wows in top hat and bodysuit in star-studded celebration video The country singer was joined by Taylor Swift on TikTok

Shania Twain is one of the most famous country stars in the world, and over the years she's experimented with many genres of music.

And over the weekend, the award-winning star delighted fans after appearing in a star-studded TikTok video with fellow country singer Taylor Swift.

The pay it forward video was under the title "Country girls can't go pop" and saw Taylor share a number of photos of Shania from over the years, including an iconic picture of the star rocking a bodysuit and top hat on stage, as well as some of the pair together.

VIDEO: Shania Twain films inside her beautiful bedroom

Shania thanked Taylor for the shout-out and shared a similar video dedicated to Dolly Parton.

In the first slide, Shania was seen sitting in her home dressed in a crisp white shirt featuring cut-out details, before it cut to pictures of Dolly and her on stage together.

The video received over 90,000 likes and was inundated with comments from fans. "I love this so much! Three of my favourites," one wrote, while another commented: "This is awesome! Three amazing singer songwriters that all paved the way!" A third added: "You're all looking beautiful."

Shania Twain looked fantastic in a bodysuit in a throwback photo on her TikTok video

It's an exciting time for Shania, who is currently gearing up to return to Las Vegas for her residency in December.

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realised she had made it, which was after her second album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

The award-winning star has a legion of fans around the world

Shania was 30 at the time of the album's success, and she didn't have such high hopes. "I'd lived a lot of life already by the time I had my first hit," she said.

"That's kind of on the mature side when you're looking at a hit recording artist's career. It's not young… and yet there was so much that was just beginning." She was always positive though, admitting that she "never lost hope".

