Shania Twain sent fans into a spin this week with a striking photo shared on social media. The country star - who celebrated her 56th birthday on 28 August - posted a photo taken mid-performance and was quickly inundated with comments.

The image shows Shania dressed in a short black dress, fishnet tights, block heel boots and long black gloves - and she looks sensational!

"ROCK! THIS! COUNTRY! Who's coming to my #LetsGoVegas residency this December? It's going to be a reunion like no other! Tickets available now," she captioned the post.

"I will be there, wouldn't miss it, my favorite female singer. What a BEAUTY!" one told Shania, while a second wrote: "Me!!! Front row for re-opening night!!!!!" A third revealed: "I will be there for both opening night AND closing night!!!! Cannot wait!!!"

Shania looks incredible in her latest Instagram post

Shania's much-anticipated Let's Go! residency kicks off in December. At 56, the mom-of-one has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. She recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

Shania pictured with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

