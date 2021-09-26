Shania Twain brings the country glamor in shimmery outfit as she shares exciting news Bringing the shine to Vegas

Shania Twain got her immense fan base incredibly pumped about her upcoming series of concerts with a new clip she shared on Instagram.

The singer's latest social media post showed a snippet from one of her concerts in which she performed her song Don't Be Stupid.

She took to the stage in a glamorous look featuring a bodysuit that displayed her endless legs and a large coat that acted as a train behind her, which she belted in, all bathed in silver glitter.

The country star's luscious brown locks flowed behind her as she strutted across the stage belting her song with her back-up dancers in tow.

The video revealed that tickets for Shania's Las Vegas residency, Let's Go, were available now, and she got fans excited with her caption, where she wrote, "(Don't be stupid) you know I love ya, Las Vegas #letsgovegas."

Her followers instantly flocked to the comments to share their excitement and anticipation, as many revealed that they already had tickets booked for one of her upcoming shows.

Shania brought some glitter to her social media as she teased her Vegas shows

One commented, "You know I want to see ya December 2!!!!" Another wrote, "December 11th I'll be there wooooooooooooooooooo."

A third added, "God bless you for bringing back memories," with one saying, "Excited for Re-opening Night!!!!!"

The That Don't Impress Me Much singer has been sharing several frequent snippets of her past performances to build excitement for her Vegas shows.

Let's Go will mark her return to the Las Vegas stage and see her perform in December of 2021 and again in February of 2022.

The singer's residency will see her return to Vegas for two stints

She recently shared a picture of her performing in fishnets, a black dress, and stilettos as she gave fans a tease of her upcoming residency.

"ROCK! THIS! COUNTRY! Who's coming to my #LetsGoVegas residency this December? It's going to be a reunion like no other! Tickets available now," she wrote in the caption.

