Shania Twain looks breathtaking in windswept beach photo How does she do it?

Shania Twain displayed her all-natural beauty with a stunning beach photo which many fans simply couldn't believe.

The country-pop star did away with the glitzy stage costumes she's famous for and dialed it down in a casual outfit.

In the image, which she shared on Instagram, Shania looked wistfully out to sea as she leaned on her guitar while sitting on the sand.

The 56-year-old posted the image to encourage people to tune into her radio show and she wrote: "Grab your friends and jam out to this week's episode of #HomeNowRadio because it's all about friendship!

"I'm playing tunes by some of the awesome friends I got to spend 2021 with. Listen now, only on @applemusic (link in stories)."

Her fans said they wouldn't miss it and a number of them commented on her appearance. One said: "Still as beautiful as ever," while a second added: "You look stunning," and a third wrote: "You can't help but love Shania and her music."

Shania's fans marvelled at her natural appearance

Shania only recently turned 56 and made sure that her fans were there to help her celebrate too.

On her big day, the award-winning star took to Instagram to share an unearthed clip from her Party for Two music video.

In the footage, she looked radiant and youthful with a bold makeup look and volume-heavy hair.

"It was only right to release this during my birthday week! The Party for Two music video is now remastered in HD. Watch on Youtube," she wrote in the caption.

Shania is gearing up for her new show

It's an exciting time for Shania, who is currently preparing to return to Las Vegas for her highly-anticipated residency.

She can't wait to perform again and opened up to People about getting out there once more: "I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful.

Shania added: "There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience."

