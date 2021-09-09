Shania Twain's incredible looks throughout the span of her career really do transcend time at this point, as each one she's highlighted recently has left fans wowed.

The singer once again sparked a big reaction when she shared pictures from the set of her music video way back in 2002.

Shania posted two pictures from behind the scenes of the I'm Gonna Getcha Good music video, which had a futuristic, Tron-inspired theme.

In each of the pictures, she showed off her phenomenal figure in a catsuit, the first of which was a patterned one that even saw her in a latex harness as her hairstylist fixed her up.

The second truly fascinating look was another catsuit, this time covered in latex from head to toe with some embellishments to make it all seem even more futuristic.

She even wore dark, bold make-up in each of the pictures to highlight the ferocity of her outfits, and it certainly did wonders.

Shania evoked a completely inter-galactic vibe with her latest looks

"#TBT on the set of I'm Gonna Getcha Good in 2002," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were really bowled over by the striking pair of pictures, as one wrote, "And man did you get us good." Another said, "Such an iconic music video and song!"

A third added, "You looked so beautiful in that video!" Many others left a series of heart emojis for the singer, including fellow musician Nancy Sinatra.

The You're Still the One singer has been sharing several snippets of her work from the past, especially as she leads up to her coming Las Vegas residency.

The country superstar showed off her performance chops in a recent post

Shania recently shared a picture of her performing in fishnets, a black dress, and stilettos as she gave fans a tease of her upcoming shows.

"ROCK! THIS! COUNTRY! Who's coming to my #LetsGoVegas residency this December? It's going to be a reunion like no other! Tickets available now," she wrote in the caption.

