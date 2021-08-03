Shania Twain wows in black maxi dress as she embraces nature in striking photo The Canadian country singer went on a trip down memory lane

Shania Twain often wears flamboyant outfits on stage and always has fun with fashion.

MORE: Shania Twain rocks hair transformation in stunning new photo

However, in her latest social media photo, the Canadian country singer looked stylish in a simple black maxi dress as she opted for a more demure look.

The photo in question had been taken when Shania was just starting out in the industry, and the award-winning singer looked sensational in the stylish ensemble and natural makeup as she posed in a forest alongside a white horse.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and cover-up during tropical vacation

In the caption, Shania wrote: "Mentally I'm here." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Wow what a beautiful picture," while another wrote: "You are beautiful." A third added: "Nature, horse and you are a perfect match!"

MORE: Shania Twain sizzles in crop top and mesh trousers in must-see promo photo

MORE: Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

The mom-of-one frequently shares old photos with her fans on social media, and is currently getting everyone excited with countdown posts ahead of her Las Vegas residency.

Shania Twain looked sensational in a black maxi dress as she posed in the forest

Her Let's Go! residency kicks off in December and over the past few weeks, the singer has been promoting tickets online.

MORE: Shania Twain looks incredibly youthful in skin-tight jeans in waterfront photo

MORE: Shania Twain delights fans with latest announcement as she rocks sheer blouse and heels

At 55, Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

The award-winning singer looks sensational at 55

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

MORE: Shania Twain's appearance is so unexpected in latest photo

MORE: Shania Twain wows in eye-catching skinny jeans – and we're obsessed

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

Shania is getting ready to return to Las Vegas

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

SEE: Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

MORE: Shania Twain looks unreal in corset and fishnets

Shania added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.