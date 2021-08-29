Shania Twain captivates fans with smoldering appearance as she marks special celebration The Canadian country star turned 56 on Saturday

Shania Twain marked her 56th birthday on Saturday and made sure that her fans were there to help her celebrate too.

MORE: Shania Twain wows in relaxed satin look during appearance from her hotel room

On her big day, the award-winning star took to Instagram to share an unearthed clip from her Party for Two music video.

In the footage, the star looked radiant and youthful with a bold makeup look and volume-heavy hair. "It was only right to release this during my birthday week! The Party for Two music video is now remastered in HD. Watch on Youtube," she wrote in the caption.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and cover up during exotic vacation

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Love this!!" while another wrote: "You look beautiful." A third added: "Always iconic." Others simply responded with fire and love heart emojis.

MORE: Shania Twain divides fans in new photo

MORE: Shania Twain dazzles in sequins as she marks special anniversary

It's an exciting time for Shania, who is currently preparing to return to Las Vegas for her much-anticipated residency.

The singer has been making several TV appearances ahead of the shows and recently went on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she spoke to the hosts virtually.

Shania Twain delighted fans with a nostalgic music video to mark her birthday

The You're Still The One singer talked about her upcoming shows and revealed how heartbreaking and abrupt of a goodbye it was when she had to cut them short when the pandemic hit.

MORE: Shania Twain is a vision in strapless mini dress

MORE: Shania Twain embraces nature in stylish maxi dress in must-see photo

She also opened up about making music with her 20-year-old son Eja Lange. Shania has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, but sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

The award-winning singer is preparing to go to Las Vegas

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realised she had made it, which was after her second album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

MORE: Shania Twain rocks hair transformation in stunning new photo

MORE: Shania Twain sizzles in crop top and mesh trousers in must-see promo photo

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

Shania has a legion of fans around the world

Shania was 30 at the time of the album's success, and she didn't have such high hopes. "I'd lived a lot of life already by the time I had my first hit," she said.

MORE: Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

SEE: Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

"That's kind of on the mature side when you're looking at a hit recording artist's career. It's not young… and yet there was so much that was just beginning." She was always positive though, admitting that she "never lost hope".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.