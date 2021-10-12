Sofia Vergara stuns in very intimate new look to announce exciting news Sensational? Very much so.

Sofia Vergara gave fans an intimate peek at what she's been up to with her latest social media post announcing some exciting news.

MORE: Sofia Vergara stuns in leather and lace for girls night out with a familiar face

The actress posed for a picture wearing a black see-through lace bra with colorful flower appliques, a floral and animal-print patterned kimono, and skin-tight tiger-print leggings.

She struck a pose with her hands on her hips, a bright pink lip, and her hair lushly falling on her shoulders as she revealed that there was more meaning to the outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off AGT finale outfits

Sofia announced the arrival of her new collaboration with Walmart Fashion, the launch of her Sofia Intimates collection.

The Modern Family star revealed the big news in the caption, writing: "I told you there were some big things coming….SO EXCITED to announce the launch of my brand new #sofiaintimates collection @walmart!!

"It was designed with the same style and comfort in mind that you've come to expect from your #SofiaJeans.

MORE: Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in skintight jeans and sky-high heels

"Why stop on the outside? Find what you'll wear #UnderYourSofiaJeans in stores and online now!! #WalmartFashionWeek #Walmartfashion."

The actress announced the launch of the new Sofia Intimates collection

Fans were thrilled for the actress and her development in the fashion world, with one writing: "AHH so excited and incredibly proud of you sofia." It even got a like from her fellow AGT judge, Heidi Klum.

Another wrote: "I love the kimono," with a third adding: "I love this too! I loved your light brown blazer I bought!" Many others left heart and flame emojis.

MORE: Sofia Vergara looks incredible in leopard mini dress and dark hair

MORE: Sofia Vergara is a 'dancing queen' at son Manolo's epic 30th birthday party – VIDEO

The actress and model has had a long standing partnership with Walmart Fashion, originating with her Sofia Jeans collection with them.

She recently shared a clip where she displayed another incredible look from Walmart, pairing one of her favorite Sofia skinny jeans with an off-the-shoulder sweater.

Sofia has frequently repped her favorite Walmart jeans

In the caption, she wrote: "What do you guys think of what I'm wearing tonight? This is one of my favorite sweaters from my new Fall collection…the colors are so rich and amazing!!!

"Pair it with a strapless bra for a sexier off-the-shoulder style, perfect for a Friday night. Your favorite Sofia jeans finish the look…I'm wearing the Leslie!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.