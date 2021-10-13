Victoria Beckham stuns in bold asymmetric dress and we're blown away

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Beckham delighted Instagram fans as she shared a snap of her rocking a bright red, asymmetric dress from her forthcoming SS22 collection.

Sharing a selfie of herself in the makeup artist chair ahead of her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in the US, VB looked sensational in the red hot number, which was body-conscious and sleek.

Accessorising with matching red high heels and a black Bottega Veneta Chain Pouch bag, the wife of David Beckham has never looked so good.

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul was seen promoting her newest edition of her beauty line Cheeky Posh, a cream blush stick that comes in five different shades.

Victoria looked amazing in her red dress

The star was snapped wearing an outfit from her forthcoming Pre Spring Summer Collection and it was pretty directional.

Heading to the Good Morning America studios, the brunette beauty stepped out in a pair of bright yellow wide-leg trousers and a red jumper with black details on the sleeves.

Taking to Instagram to share an 'Outfit of the Day' post, she captioned: "Stepping into a week of @victoriabeckhambeauty #CheekyPosh promo in NYC! Wearing these amazing yellow cords from our #VBPSS22 collection and a sneak peek at our new knitwear collaboration (coming soon!)."

Victoria in glam mode

As always with Victoria's ensembles, they ignited an array of opinions from fans, with many saying the outfit was something Ronald McDonald would wear! Mean.

Fans were left undecided over VB's latest look

Others labelled Victoria "the queen of colour blocks looks" whilst a fourth added: "Only you can make ketchup and mustard look this good. Obsessed."

The 47-year-old designer has previously shown off her great sense of humour and Tuesday was no different, as she quickly took to her Stories to share a montage photo showing her and the Mcdonalds mascot.

That's the way to get back at the haters Mrs. Beckham!

