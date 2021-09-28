Victoria Beckham's new jumper has a daring feature you wouldn't expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham never fails to amaze us with her fashion collection. Over the years she has become very directional with her designs - gone are the little black dresses of her Spice Girls' past, instead replaced with lots of colour, and bold shapes.

READ: Victoria Beckham's £8 beauty secret that makes her tan really last

On Monday, the wife of David Beckham presented her Instagram followers with her newest design - the 'Cashmere Front Slit Polo Neck Jumper'. The model in the snap teamed the design with a pair of tailored trousers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham wows in waist-cinching trousers

The fancy number has a roll-neck, as well as ribbed trims. What's most interesting about the knit, is that it features an unexpected split opening at the front and also has a dropped shoulder cut, which gives the design a lovely slouchy feel. Priced at £690, it's also available in navy blue and selling out fast.

MORE: David Beckham gives honest review of Victoria's fashion collection

VB said of the style: "Made for grey days (I’ll be wearing this one next!) The Wide Leg Pleated Trouser in Grey & Black and the Cashmere Front Slit Polo Neck Jumper in Grey Melange worn by @alexandraagoston, shot by @chriscolls."

The mother-of-four's legion of followers were quick to respond, but a debate followed. One fan wrote: "Not very practical but very pretty." Another echoed: "For winter? Is it practical?" And a third quipped: "You'll get a severe chest cold and congestion!"

Cashmere Front Slit Polo Neck Jumper in Grey Melange, £690.00, Victoria Beckham

However, the former Spice Girls singer also rocked a pair of tailored navy trousers and pointed white boots which gathered a much better reception.

Sharing a video of the outfit, the brunette beauty wrote: "I'm obsessed with this look from my AW21 collection! The trousers nip you in perfectly at the waist, super flattering and easy to wear. I want them in every colour! X VB"

READ: Victoria Beckham's extreme diet and fitness secrets unveiled

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Very striking, love it," while another added: "Awesome outfit" followed by a heart eye emoji.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.