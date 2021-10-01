Victoria Beckham looks sensational in slinky backless dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham loves rocking her own clothing range, and is always sharing her favourite pieces with her followers on social media.

On Thursday, the former Spice Girls singer looked sensational wearing a slinky backless dress from her new collection, and it seems that fans were loving the look.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a video wearing the 'Cut-out Back Pleated Midi', which features long sleeves, a jersey bodice, a pleated skirt and a stunning open back with tie detailing.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns in slinky backless dress

The star wore her hair in loose, beachy looking waves and sported her usual makeup look, consisting of a subtle smokey eye and lots of contour.

She captioned the video: "I love the detail on the back of this dress! Tap to shop x VB".

Clearly people were keen to recreate the look, as the slim-fitting frock has completely sold out on Victoria's website. Luckily, it is still available on Net-A-Porter, but we’d snap it up quickly before it's too late!

Victoria Beckham open-back pleated midi dress, £1,390, Net-A-Porter

The fashion designer has certainly been causing a stir with her latest collection, and there is one item in particular that has caught everyone's eye.

On Monday, Victoria presented her Instagram followers with the 'Cashmere Front Slit Polo Neck Jumper'. The model in the snap teamed the design with a pair of tailored trousers.

The fancy knit has a roll-neck and ribbed trims, however what is most interesting about the jumper is the unexpected slit opening at the front.

Victoria Beckham's new jumper sparked a debate on social media

The star said of the style: "Made for grey days (I'll be wearing this one next!) The Wide Leg Pleated Trouser in Grey & Black and the Cashmere Front Slit Polo Neck Jumper in Grey Melange worn by @alexandraagoston, shot by @chriscolls."

Victoria's followers were quick to respond, but a debate followed. One fan wrote: "Not very practical but very pretty." Another echoed: "For winter? Is it practical?"

However, others were loving the unique jumper, with one gushing: "Absolutely stunning sweater," while another added: "So very chic!"

