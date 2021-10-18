Kelly Ripa nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a dreamy dress with a daring slit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa loves making a fashion statement, and she made fans swoon yet again when she strolled out onto the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a chic floral dress we wanted in our closets immediately too.

The figure-flattering blue and white Reformation number featured a fitted bodice that cinched at the waist, and also came complete with puff sleeves and a relaxed skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Kelly quickly recovered after the slit in her floral dress rode up a little too high

But in a behind-the-scenes video posted on the show’s Instagram, as Kelly walked to her seat with co-host Ryan Seacrest her slit started to ride up a little too high, and she quickly grabbed her dress to make sure not to expose too much skin.

In true Kelly fashion though, she laughed off the wardrobe malfunction near-miss and said: "It is let your leg slit rise all the way up day."

The slight wardrobe malfunction didn’t stop the show’s fans from racing to find - and buy - the dress, though. There are only a few sizes left of the $248 Carolena dress, which also comes in three other prints.

Carolena dress, $248, Reformation

Kelly also thrilled fans with a look of a different sort last week when she shared a throwback picture of her and her husband Mark Consuelos' 2019 Halloween costume. And it was spooktacular!

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, opted to go as a Day of the Dead-inspired bride and groom, with the daytime TV host opting for a cute mini white dress with a matching veil and black tights. Mark simply wore an all-black look.

Kelly showed off her and Mark's stellar Halloween costumes from 2019

"#tbt 2019 Matrimonio," Kelly captioned the photo, which was taken in front of a black door surrounded by large pumpkins.

We’re crossing our fingers that the post is a hint that Kelly and Mark are going to go big this Halloween with their costumes too. In the meantime, we know we can count on Kelly for more fall enviable fall inspo on and off the show.

