Kelly Ripa twirls into fall in a body-skimming dress - and wow The Live With Kelly and Ryan’s star style reigns supreme

Take a look at Kelly Ripa’s wardrobe staples if you need a little style inspo for fall. Just a day after wowing in a printed look, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star dazzled in another dreamy number, making a statement in an Isabel Marant zig zag print dress.

MORE: Kelly Ripa dazzles in a whimsical dress that Katy Perry would love

Kelly completed the ensemble with her signature stiletto pumps and danced to her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa dazzles in a monochromatic swimsuit

If the sold-out dress looks familiar, it’s for good reason. Kelly has worn it on the show nearly every month this year, which is further proof that printed dresses are just as great to have on hand as those in solid hues for mixing and matching to create new looks.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Kelly is a pro at doing just that, and often wears pieces she has rocked before on the show in new ways. It’s a budget saver and one worth implementing for the upcoming months.

Kelly was radiant in her sold-out Isabel Marant printed dress

While the fashionista has an affinity for figure-flattering printed dresses, she also loves mid skirts too. Fans went wild when Kelly twirled out onto the Live set earlier this week wearing a Philip Lim skirt, and we loved it so much we wanted to hit a few spins in it as well.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa makes a statement in leg-lengthening satin pants you’ll want too

MORE: Kelly Ripa stuns in a dreamy skirt you need to see

Kelly paired the skirt with a printed Zadig & Voltaire blouse and white pumps, an outdated post-Labor Day shoe color faux pas that other celebs have been shrugging off and rocking in the past couple of weeks.

One thing the fashion-obsessed love about Kelly is the versatility of her style. The fashionista turns heads whether she’s wearing a pair of silky high-waist pants, a mini dress, or a casual workout set, and we can’t stop swooning over it too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.