Kelly Ripa rocks bangs and long hair in epic childhood photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star had reason to celebrate over the weekend

Kelly Ripa was inundated with messages from her friends and family over the weekend as the Live with Kelly and Ryan star marked her birthday.

The TV host received tributes from famous faces on social media, including her own workplace, who couldn't resist digging out an epic childhood photo of the star for the occasion.

On the official Live Twitter account, a photo of Kelly as a young child was posted, showing the star rocking long blonde hair and bangs.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in swimsuit video

Kelly was all smiles in the adorable picture, and dressed in a red-and-white striped dress.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with many wishing her many happy returns, while others remarked on how sweet she looked in the image.

The former Hope and Faith actress turned 51 and was able to celebrate the special day with husband Mark Consuelos.

This was a big deal for the couple as usually Mark is away filming in Vancouver during his wife's birthday, even having to miss her milestone 50th last year due to the pandemic restrictions at the time.

The Riverdale actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife on her special day alongside a series of loved-up beach photos of the pair.

Mark wrote: "Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life. My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’, M."

Kelly Ripa with husband Mark Consuelos and their children

This is also the first birthday Kelly is celebrating as an empty-nester. The pair recently bid farewell to their youngest, Joaquin, who started college at Michigan State.

Joaquin was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to go away from home for college, since his older siblings Michael and Lola both chose to study in New York.

Kelly and Mark got to spend the star's birthday together

Kelly and Mark recently reunited with their son following his big move. They got to watch a football game together and the doting mom looked overjoyed to be spending time with their youngest, with the star sharing photos from the trip on social media.

