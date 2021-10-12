Kelly Ripa’s body-hugging leather skirt is the perfect fall staple

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa is the queen of versatile closet staples and one of her faves to wear no matter the season is pencil skirts.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star has a variety of them in red and blue shades and neutral colorways, but when she hit the stage in a black curve-hugging leather one, we swooned all over again.

Kelly has a major affinity for pencil skirts and wears them often on Live

Kelly looked sensational as she walked to the stage with co-host Ryan Seacrest wearing the skintight pencil skirt paired with a polka dot printed blouse and nude pumps.

We loved the skirt, particularly because of its figure-flattering silhouette and versatility. It’s easy to mix and match with a variety of tops and heels to create different outfits. We tracked down a similar look for less on River Island for less than $50.

Faux leather pencil skirt, $47, River Island

The daytime TV star went on to snap a photo with Ryan, comedian Jo Koy, and actress Chelsea Handler, who made a guest appearance on the show in a mustard striped suit.

Before Kelly set Instagram on fire in the curve-hugging number, the mom of three did so in a different way when shared a photo on Instagram that flaunted her and her husband Mark Consuelo’s gym-toned physiques.

Kelly Ripa shows off her moves in a dreamy skirt you can’t miss

In the snap, Kelly could be seen wearing a palm tree print swimsuit as she posed with her back to the camera. As she did, a friend peeked through her legs and Mark put his six-pack abs on display in the background as he stood tall in swim trunks.

"Happy birthday @jakeshears.Thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon," she quipped in the caption.

Kelly and Mark made fans blush with an unexpected body-baring photo

The photo caught the attention of her three million followers who commented: "Sun’s out, Buns out!!!! Looking good Kelly!!!! Hard work does pay off," while another wrote: "Smoke show," and many more remarked that their daughter, Lola, would not be happy with their "thirsty" photos.

"Is Lola cringing yet?" asked one follower as another added: "I love this but Lola is going to be mad."

The mother-daughter duo had a funny exchange during a video for People TV in which they interviewed each other.

Kelly admitted Lola doesn’t approve of the "thirst trap" images she shares of her husband of 23 years and she quickly snapped back: "That’s disgusting. I had to block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

Still, it’s clear Kelly and Mark won’t be letting Lola’s sentiments stop them from thirst trapping any time soon, and we're sure fans will be highly entertained.

