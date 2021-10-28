Carol Vorderman looks incredible in a glamorous curve-hugging jumpsuit

Carol Vorderman set pulses racing on Thursday after posting a seriously glamorous selfie to her Instagram feed - and fans couldn't get enough of her curve-hugging jumpsuit.

"Hotel life for a while for this girl. Hosting the Pride of Britain Awards with wonderful Ash @ashleybanjogram this Saturday," penned Carol, who posed in the mirror of her luxurious hotel room at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. The 60-year-old star looked sensational wearing a figure-flattering jumpsuit, complete with two-tone material and daring zip detailing.

The Countdown star let her thick brunette locks flow past her shoulders as she rocked a natural makeup look. "Our award winners, as ever, this year are inspirational people who have done, and are doing, extraordinary things," she continued.

Carol posted a photo in her athletic jumpsuit to Instagram

Carol's jumpsuit caused quite the stir in the comments, which saw hundreds of fans rushing to share their love for the skin-tight ensemble.

"You are beyond beautiful Carol," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "You look absolutely beautiful Carol and what a fabulous figure you have."

Other fans likened Carol's outfit to a Power Rangers suit, with one commenting: "Love this look on you." We're loving her superwoman-style fit!

It's not the first time this week Carol has turned up the heat with one of her Instagram posts. On Tuesday, the star first revealed she would be presenting the Pride of Britain awards alongside Diversity star Ashely Banjo, and wore a jaw-dropping dress for the announcement.

Carol is hosting the Pride of Britain Awards

The maths legend looked sensational in a vibrant red ball gown that cascaded down her gym-honed figure. Carol teamed her look with voluminous curls and a bright red lip.

The star's glamorous transformation was clearly a hit with her Instagram followers. Her photo caused thousands of fans to leave a flurry of heart-eye emojis and comments under the exciting post. We can't wait to see what look Carol pulls off on the night!

