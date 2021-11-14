Adele shows off her tiny waist in stunning off-the-shoulder gown She looked incredible!

Adele showed off her newly slimmed-down figure in a stunning black sparkly dress at the weekend, as a promo was released for her ITV special, An Audience With Adele, which airs on Sunday night.

In the clip, the singing superstar could be seen briefly belting out some of her biggest hits, including Someone Like You and her first new song in six years, Easy on Me, which she released last month.

The glamorous star looked incredibly chic in the black off-the-shoulder gown, which cinched at the waist to highlight her subtle curves.

Her long blonde hair flowed in soft waves and she rocked smoky eye makeup with a neutral lip.

Adele joked about her weight loss during TV appearance

The 33-year-old appeared to be in great spirits as she could be seen chatting between songs with celebrities including Alan Carr and Samuel L. Jackson.

Adele has lost more than 100lbs over the last few years, initially surprising fans with her new look on Instagram.

Adele showcased her figure in the beautiful gown

She went on to cover Vogue in the UK and the U.S last month, where she spoke out about her transformation for the first time.

Speaking to the magazine, she revealed that her focus wasn't weight loss, but improving her fitness.

The mum-of-one said: "It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

The star released her first music in six years last month

She went on: "I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day… I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

Adele says she doesn't stick to a particular diet but now eats more than she used to "because I work out so hard".

The star also emphasised her commitment to body positivity, saying: "You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size."

