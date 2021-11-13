Adele wows in white rhinestone suit and nude camisole for huge Oprah interview 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Adele joins Oprah on Sunday night to discuss her new album, and we are all excited. In a photo released on Oprah's Instagram account, we can see two different looks from our favourite songstress.

The 33-year-old singer wore a white rhinestone suit from one of the hottest designers of the moment, Christopher John Rogers.

Adele and Oprah for Adele One Night Only

It's well known within the fashion world that Christoper is one of fashion’s most exciting names, and it’s easy to see why. Since launching his eponymous brand only a few seasons ago, the designer’s voluminous silhouettes, sharp tailoring and daring use of color have already earned him a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award and a legion of fans, including Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michelle Obama.

Christopher wants his pieces to be worn and treasured forever. "We want these to be things our customers cherish, that they can wear and live in," he told Vogue. "These aren’t pieces you wear once and forget; they’re meant to be treasured, clothes that can grow and evolve with you over time."

Adele's Swarovski crystal-Embellished Jacket can be purchased from SAKS priced at $3,395 (£2,695).

Swarovski crystal-Embellished Jacket, $3,395, SAKS

If that's a little out of our budget, boohoo has a delightful embellished blazer we're swooning over.

White blazer with pearl detail, £32, boohoo

Or you could go for a matching white suit from Reiss - style like Adele with a nude camisole and patent slingbacks.

White blazer, £250 ($475), and matching trousers, £150, Reiss

For Adele's performance on the show, she wears a glamorous black ball gown with statement earrings.

For the Adele concert she performs in a black evening gown

Get ready for a spectacular evening, watch Adele One Night Only on November 14 at 8pm PT/8.30pm EST on CBS.

