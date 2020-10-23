We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Adele just made her first video appearance in months – and she looks stunning. The Someone Like You singer joined Kate McKinnon and musical guest H.E.R in the first trailer for her hugely-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting gig, rocking a dramatically different look.

The star, who has shed an incredible seven stone over the last few years, wowed in a crushed velvet shirt from Acne Studios featuring a plunging neckline and 70s inspired flared sleeves.

She paired her jewel-toned top with matching trousers, making a major style statement in the pyjama-chic suit for her SNL appearance. Serious 2020 work-from-home inspiration!

WATCH: Adele looks amazing in SNL trailer

Adele completed her look with a simple black face mask and styled her long, honey coloured hair in glossy Hollywood waves.

Gone were the beehive and bob of old – but she did stay true to her beauty roots thanks to a glamorous flick of liquid eyeliner.

Adele will be hosting Saturday Night Live on October 24

Adele's shirt is still available to buy on the Acne Studios website and you can get the matching trousers at Farfetch.

The SNL appearance will be Adele's first major outing in four years following her 2016 tour.

Gradient Velvet Shirt, £410, Acne Studios

It's safe to say we're obsessed with her new look, marking a radical departure from her favoured black dresses and empire line gowns from years gone by. We can't wait to see her TV comeback on October 24!

Adele has been experimenting with her style in recent months. She made waves earlier this year when she shared a gorgeous photo to mark her 32nd birthday.

Adele rocked a black mini dress on her birthday

The singer's beautiful, balloon sleeve Elzinga dress quickly sold out, and we weren't surprised.

In August, she posed in a bikini top and patterned leggings as she recreated Notting Hill Carnival from the garden of her Beverly Hills home, after the popular London event was cancelled.

