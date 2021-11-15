Rebel Wilson stuns in a gorgeous red gown as she shares secret project Sights to behold

Rebel Wilson is currently on a tropical getaway and gave fans a peek at her latest adventure in a truly stunning new look.

The actress showcased the phenomenal figure she'd worked so hard to obtain in a beautiful red sequined gown, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Rebel posted a clip of herself on a beach with several locals as they walked while her gown flowed behind her, flattering her physique.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in a dazzling red gown

It featured a plunging neckline and quite the high slit as well, as she let her hair down for the look, soundtracking the clip with the song Castaways from The Backyardigans.

Rebel returned in the gown as she shared another series of clips where she thanked Tourism Fiji and several other organizations for making her getaway happen.

She revealed that she was in Fiji to help bring tourists to the country by shooting a series of commercials with them.

The Pitch Perfect star gave more of an idea of how she'd gotten about the entire process with her latest Instagram post featuring another stunning outfit.

Rebel showed off a shipwrecked look as part of her Fiji project

This time, she donned a tattered but shiny dress that also showed off her legs as she sat in a boat with an umbrella, adopting a "shipwrecked" look.

In the caption, she wrote: "Thanks to my talented team who turned on the shipwrecked-glam look all week in Fiji. We're all Cali Dreamers!"

Fans raved over the look in the comments, as one wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous," and another commented: "Excellent!! You look beautiful," with many others comparing her look to Daryl Hannah's in the movie Splash.

The Australian actress has been leaving fans wowed with a variety of posts she's been sharing from her beachside project.

She shared another fun beach video recently with her friend Sam Kennedy where she rocked her new favorite neon swimsuit and added a black mini-sarong and a belt too.

The actress has rocked several sensational swimsuits for her beachside trip

Sam fanned her off as she captioned the clip with: "Sammy and I working so hard on our top secret shoot. PS I think I'm now officially starting 'Hot Girl Summer Southern Hemisphere', join me xoxo."

