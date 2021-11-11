Rebel Wilson shares surprising dating confession after split from Jacob Busch The Pitch Perfect star ended her romance in February

Rebel Wilson has shared a surprising confession about her love life following her split from boyfriend Jacob Busch in February.

The Senior Year actress has been quite open with her fans when it comes to her private life, sharing her fertility struggles and diet secrets. But it seems the one aspect she has chosen to remain tight-lipped about is her dating life, as she admitted she hasn't exactly stayed single since the couple's split.

Rebel has been sharing her antics with her fans on social media over the last few months, especially her exciting summer that was filled with travel and a trip to a private island for her belated 41st birthday.

But one thing she didn't share was the fact she was enjoying dating again. "I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer' — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, 'This sounds fun,'" she told People.

"[But] it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally." Rebel admitted that while she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time," she is "currently single and looking for the right person".

Rebel admitted she enjoyed a 'hot girl summer' and went on a 'few' dates

She added: "From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for. "I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping… We'll see."

Rebel revealed she had split from brewery heir Jacob with a post on Instagram where she referred to herself as "single". Posing outside a trailer in a denim dress, the A-lister captioned the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Rebel and Jacob split in February

Their split came as a surprise to fans as they were pictured together just one month prior, and last December they looked more loved up than ever posing for romantic photos.

Shortly after Christmas, the actress delighted fans when she posted a cute photo that saw the couple sharing a passionate kiss against a beautiful backdrop in Aspen, Colorado.

Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020.

